Leonard A. Kelvey 66, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
He was the husband of Debra (Geremia) Kelvey of Newport, R.I. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late James O. and Helena G. (Farley) Kelvey.
Updated: July 31, 2022 @ 9:20 pm
Leonard worked as an assembler at Gem Pack prior to becoming disabled.
He was a member of Kennedy Manor Seniors. Leonard enjoyed occasional trips to the Casino, and most of all, taking naps.
He is survived by his two children Jessica Spink of Woonsocket and Leonard Martin of Providence; 10 siblings, Faith Gagne of Coventry, James Kelvey of Coventry, Grace Nero of Ohio, Phyllis Beauregard of Woonsocket, Dorothy Desper of North Smithfield, Denise Souza of Florida, Joyce Kelvey of Coventry, Karen Caroll of West Warwick, Lisa Cote of Coventry, and Dianne Palmer of Coventry; eight granddaughters and one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson. He also leaves his former wife and friend, Linda Kelvey, of Woonsocket.
He was also the father of the late Kevin Mineau.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Leonards life on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 3-4 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., 02895 Burial will be private. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
