Leontina A. Dias, 97, of Cumberland, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Carlos Duarte.
Born in Cativelos, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Antonio Almeida and Filomena Dias. She moved to this country in 1978, settling in Central Falls and later moving to Cumberland where she resided with her daughter.
Mrs. Dias was employed by International Packaging in Pawtucket for over 10 years.
Leontina was a communicant of the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cumberland. She was a woman of great faith, loved god and her family, but she especially loved spending time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Legion Mary at Our Lady of Fatima Church.
She leaves her children, Carlos Duarte and his wife, Dalia, of Central Falls, Mario Duarte and his wife, Rosa, of Portugal, Jose Duarte and his wife, Maria, Marylou Rua and her husband, Nelson,, and Antonio Duarte and his wife Maria, all of Cumberland; her nine grandchildren, Joe Duarte, Fatima Silva, Joseph Duarte, Debra Lopes, Derek Rua, Vanessa Rua, Thomas Duarte, Alyse Duarte and Joao Carlos; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Maria da Luz Ferreira, Bertolina Almeida Dias and Alberto Almeida.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Leontina's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continue on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the Our Lady of Fatima Church, Fatima Drive, Cumberland. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
