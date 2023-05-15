Leroy (Sassy) Archibald, 85, passed away peacefully at Miriam Hospital surrounded by his family on May 4, 2023.
Born in Providence on Dec. 18, 1937, he was the son of the late Roy and Dorothy (Reis) Archibald from the Fox Point section of Providence and was lovingly known as “Sassy.” He attended Thayer Street Elementary, Nathan Bishop Middle and graduated from Hope High School in January 1957. He received his associate degree in business administration from CCRI.
Leroy was a loving and devoted husband to MaryAnn (Lincoln) Archibald for 59 years. June 29 would have marked 60 years of marriage. He is survived by two loving daughters, Dr. Mary J. Archibald and son-in-law, Bruce Hansen, and Roxanne M. Archibald.
Leroy was a generous and selfless person, who would always put his family before him and offered to help others in any way he could. He was a hard worker and always spent time with his family. He was very knowledgeable in Fox Point history, loved fixing things, cooked daily meals for his family, daily grocery shopping, bowling, going to casinos, buying real estate investment properties, and loved to buy cars.
Leroy is the last of seven siblings preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Kenneth (Jiggy) Reis, Walter Reis, Earl W. “Buddy” Archibald, Russell J. Archibald, two sisters, Lois Gomes, Joyce Waters, and half-sister, Bertha Mauricio. Leroy leaves behind many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, great-grand nephews and nieces, godchildren, and a host of relatives.
Leroy was employed at Eastern Toy Company, Atlantic Mills, John Pilling Shoe Company, R.I. Heart Association, and retired in 2015 from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation as a Senior Real Estate Division Right Away Specialist. Leroy also had a side career as an experienced Realtor and broker for over 50 years. He worked part-time privately with his own realty business, and then ventured to work part-time after state retirement for Realty Center in North Providence.
Leroy’s most enjoyable work was as a highly respected basketball referee for over 50 years, where he touched many lives working with children, youth, and high school players and their families. He officiated AAU, CYO, indoor and outdoor/summer basketball recreation leagues, RIIL girls and boys basketball leagues, Unified Basketball games, and umpired Blackstone Valley baseball and softball games.
Leroy’s special accomplishments were being inducted into the R.I. Interscholastic League High School Athletic Hall of Fame, North Providence Sports Hall of Fame, and Fox Point Boys Club Hall of Fame. He received throughout his years, many citations, awards, and recognitions for his unselfish dedication for serving youth as an athletic official.
Leroy was also a member of the Irreproachable Beneficial Association (IBA) Club, the AARP Chapter of North Providence 4580, North Providence St. Anthony’s Bowling League, and served as a Board Member of Condo Associations. Leroy was a member of the Sheldon Street Church in Fox Point.
Leroy was our hero. He was beautiful, quiet, hardworking, who always put his family first. His presence was always felt when he entered a room. He will be greatly missed by all and forever in our hearts and stories.
Relatives and friends were invited to attend his Celebration of Life which was held at the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home, 971 Branch Ave., Providence, R.I. on Thursday, May 11. Visitation was held Wednesday, May 10 in the Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home. Burial was held at the North Burial Ground Cemetery, Providence.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rhode Island Shriners.
