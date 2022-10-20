Lesley J. Mathews, 57, of Lincoln, R.I., passed peacefully with family by her side at The Miriam Hospital on Sept. 13, 2022.
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Karen L. (Springer) Mathews.
She graduated from Lincoln High School Class of 1983 and Community College of R.I. Lesley worked at Bank of America for the last 17 years of her life.
She enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family the most. She also loved watching NASCAR and was an avid fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox.
She cared deeply for her niece and nephew, and always gave but never asked for anything in return. She will be missed by many family members, friends, and coworkers.
She is survived by her sister, Rochelle M. Crowell, and her husband, Bruce W., of Lincoln, R.I.; her brother, Scott A. Mathews, and his wife, Rosa, of Fort Myers, Fla.; her nephew, Brandon H. Crowell, and his wife, Victoria, of North Smithfield, R.I.; and her niece, Shanlee M. Crowell, and partner, Dylan Lanphear, of Lincoln, R.I.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 191 School St., Albion, R.I. Burial will follow in Knotty Oak Cemetery, Coventry. The family will receive family and friends starting at 9:15 a.m. in the church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.