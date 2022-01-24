Lewis V. Watkins 4th, 53, passed away on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, after a courageous battle with diabetes.
Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Lewis V. Watkins III and Elaine (Choiniere) Watkins of Pawtucket.
Lewis was an avid sports fan of NASCAR, Boston Bruins, the Red Sox and most important, his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed coaching and later umpiring games for the Pineview Little League.
Besides his loving parents, he is survived by his grandfather, Robert Choinere of East Providence; a brother, Timothy Watkins and his wife, Carolyn, of Tewksbury, Mass., and three nieces, Abigail, Emily and Natilie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 29, from 1 to 4 p.m. in William W. Tripp Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. Floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Memorial donations to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116, would be appreciated.
