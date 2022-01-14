The family of Lillian Donovan are saddened to announce her passing on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at the age of 85.
She died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Cumberland, R.I., where she lived with her son Jim and his wife, Aurelia, for the last 3 1/2 years. She previously lived in Long Beach, Miss. and Pawtucket, R.I.
She was the loving wife of John (Jack) Donovan from 1958 until his death in Mississippi in 2006. She and Jack lived in Pawtucket from 1958 until 1992 when they moved to Long Beach. She moved back to Rhode Island in 2017 after an illness to live with Jim and Aurelia.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the first child of Lillian (Carline) and John Brown. She is survived by her brother Robert Brown, Carol Santos of North Providence, and Edna Bettey of Lee’s Summit, Mo. She was predeceased by her brother John Brown and is survived by John’s wife, Betty Brown.
Lillian is survived by her three sons and their families: Jack Donovan Jr. and his wife, Diane, live in Gulfport, Miss.; Jim Donovan and his wife, Aurelia, live in Cumberland, and Tom Donovan and his wife, Holley, live in Long Beach, Miss.
The family would like to thank all the relatives, friends, and neighbors for their support during Lillian’s illnesses, both in Rhode Island and Mississippi. All services are private. A full obituary can be found at Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, www.mkds.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.