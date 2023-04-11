Lillian M. (Dubois) Mayo, 89, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Grandview Center, Cumberland.
She was the wife of the late James J. Silva. Born in Cumberland, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Cecile (Larosee) Dubois.
Lillian worked for many years in the food service industry for Rowe Vending Co., Harvest Bakery, Sodexo Inc., and Fairlawn Golf Club. before retiring.
She is survived by three daughters, Lena Rancourt of Harrisville, Dorothy Mandeville of Lincoln, and Lynda Silva of Central Falls; two sons, James J. Silva Jr. of Florida and Steven Silva of Central Falls; three sisters, Rose Ray of Cumberland, Yvonne Hall of Coventry and Doris Marks of Cumberland; two brothers, Leo Dubois of Cumberland and Bruce Dubois of Florida; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Holly Hunt; and the sister of the late Anita Valiere, Robert Dubois, Albert Dubois, David Dubois Sr., and Beatrice Dunn.
A prayer service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
