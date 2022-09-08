Lily Zarli, 98, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Zarli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Eric and Ingeborg (Hendrickson) Bloom.
Lil graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1942, valedictorian of her class. After graduating, she went on to Bryant College for secretarial courses.
Growing up she was active at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and loved to sing, including a small group the Phoebe 3 who sang at local USO shows during WWII. In 1946 she met the love of her life, Mickey. In 1957, they moved to Scituate, R.I., where she lived for 65 years.
Lil was active in so many organizations in her life, Scituate Ambulance Corp, Scituate Homemakers Club, Vasa Order of America Pioneer Lodge #506, Northwest Community Chorus, Scituate Elementary School PTA and the Scituate Art Festival Committee which she was a founding member of and remained a member for life.
She worked hard in her life at Davol Rubber, James Kaplan Jewelers and her most loved job at the Scituate Elementary School for 48 years, retiring from her job at 93 years old. She started there as a teachers’ aid in 1969 and became the secretary in 1978 and remained on that job until her retirement in 2017. She was loved by all, teachers, students and parents.
Her family was her biggest joy and she leaves behind her son, Marty Zarli, and his wife, Linda; her daughter, Kris Onsrud, and her husband, Mike, her grandchildren Laura Fetterolf and her husband, Luke, Dianna Zarli and her wife, Stephanie, Tyler Damon and his wife, Laurie, and Casey Damon and his wife, Christina. She also has six great-grandchildren, Emma, Isaiah, Isabel, Rebecca, Micah and Milo who affectionately called her GG Lil. She was sister to the late Harold Blom and sister-in-law to Dorothy Blom. She also has six nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Our family would like to thank Mary, Dawn, Heidi, Mike and Barbara who without their help she may not have been able to stay in the house that she loved so much for as long as she did. We love you for all you did for her, you are good neighbors and friends.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at 11 a.m., in the Tucker-Quinn Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave., Greenville. Visitation is Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Burial will be held in the R.I. Veterans Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Little Rhody Vasa Park, c/o Janice Johnson, 72 Haig Ave., Seekonk, MA 02771, or to the Scituate Lions Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 751, N. Scituate, RI 02857, would be appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.