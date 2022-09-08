Lily Zarli, 98, of Scituate, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Zarli. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Eric and Ingeborg (Hendrickson) Bloom.

Lil graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1942, valedictorian of her class. After graduating, she went on to Bryant College for secretarial courses.

