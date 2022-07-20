Linda A. (Dorian) Hamann, 59, of Cumberland, passed away on Monday. July 18. 2022, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of Robert D. Hamann Jr. and they had been married for the past 25 years.
Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Roscoe) Dorian. She resided in Cumberland for the past 24 years, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Mrs. Hamann was employed as pharmacy technician for the Brooks, Rite-Aid, and Walgreens Pharmacies for over 30 years. Those who love her will always remember her warm and loving personality, and her caring for others.
Linda enjoyed reading, listening to music, spending time with her family and doting over her children.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her three sons, Michael R. Dupre of Pawtucket, Jeffrey R. Dupre of Woonsocket, and Brian D. Hamann and his wife, Amanda, of Cumberland; her brother, Robert S. Dorian Jr. of Coventry; her sister, Suzanne Hatch of Pawtucket; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Linda's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Friday, July 22, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m., and continue on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the St. Joan of Arc Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in the Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association, 1 State St., UNIT 200, Providence, RI 02908.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com.
