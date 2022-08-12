Linda A. Kelvey, 65, of Woonsocket died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Landmark Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was the former wife and friend of Leonard A. Kelvey who passed away on July 23, 2022.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Armand Lataille Sr. and Audrey (Newton) Lataille. She was a lifelong resident of the city.
Linda was employed as a certified nursing assistant at Mt. St. Francis Health Care Center in Woonsocket. She also worked at Reliance Plastics in Fairmount.
Linda was very skilled at sewing. She enjoyed reading, computers and crafting. She was active with the Parkview social club.
Linda deeply loved her family. She was always ready for a party or gathering, anything to bring loved ones and friends together. That was what Linda was all about! Linda’s love for her family knew no bounds!
Linda is survived by her daughter, Jessica Kelvey Spink, of Woonsocket and those she looked upon as her daughters, Amanda Moyen and her fiancé, Kenneth Eubank, and Jessica Betters and her husband, Joseph. She was the mother of the late Kevin Mineau. She is survived by her 11 granddaughters, two grandsons, three great-granddaughters and 10 great-grandsons. She was the sister of Earl Latille and his wife, Barbara, George Lataille and his wife, Christine, the late Kenneth Lataille Sr., Armand Lataille and his wife, Nancy, the late Norman Lataille, Jeanne Gross, Janice Gilbert, the late Jeannette Lafleur, Susan Spaulding, and Debra “Debbie” Lataille and her husband, Kenneth. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
For over 44 years, Linda was the best friend and sister-in-law of Phyllis Beauregard.
Visiting hours for Linda will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. A prayer service will be held during visiting hours.
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, www.menardfuneralhome.com.
