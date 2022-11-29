Linda A. (Courtney) Westgate, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Alice C. (Harman) Courtney of Pawtucket and the late John J. Courtney.
Linda graduated from the former St. Francis Xavier Academy, Providence, and spent most of her life in Pawtucket. She graduated from Rhode Island College and earned a Master of Education degree focused on English. She was an educator at the former St. Mary School, Pawtucket, where she taught at the elementary level. Linda was passionate about music and transitioned her career to become a vocalist. She worked as a cantor at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Norton, Mass., for many years and enjoyed the community within the parish.
Besides her loving mother, she is survived by two sons, Andrew Westgate of Albion, and Daniel Westgate of Cumberland; a sister-in-law, Okhui Courtney, of Florida, and two nephews, John Jr. and Christopher Courtney. She was the sister of the late John T. Courtney, Sr.
Private services and interment were held at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation and floral tributes were respectfully omitted. Memorial donations to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated. View online condolences at www.trippfuneralhome.com.
