Linda J. (Bennett) Duguay, 65, passed away on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Landmark Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Scott C. Duguay. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Romeo and Claire (Marcil) Bennett.
Linda worked as a CNA for Homefront Health Care and also was a homemaker.
She was a longtime member of the Par X Club. She was also a member of the Elks Club and former member of the Lafayette Club.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was very personable and outgoing, loved to go shopping, take occasional trips to Foxwoods, traveling, and was an avid New England Sports fan especially the New England Patriots and the Bruins.
She is survived by her two children, Sara Duguay, and Keith Duguay and his fiancé, Heather Milette, all of Woonsocket; one stepdaughter, Dawn Duguay, of Manville; one sister, Nancy Conary, of Hope Valley, R.I.; and two brothers, Rudy Bennett and his wife, Julia, and Todd Bennett, all of Utah; and also several adopted siblings; eight grandchildren, Devon, Janessa, Kayleigh Cheyenne, Shaelyn, Lilyana, Jacob, and Tyler; and two great-grandchildren, Alannah and Aliziah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also the sister of the late Denise and Louise Bennett.
A funeral home service will be held on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 6:30 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I. 02895. Relatives and friends are invited; calling hours are from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
