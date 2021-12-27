Linda J. (Levane) Newberg, 68, formerly of Sag Harbor, N.Y., and Midway, Utah, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, at Trinity Health and Rehabilitation Center in Rhode Island, surrounded by those who loved her most.
Linda was the beloved wife of Bernard L. Newberg; they had been married for the past 42 years. She also leaves her two sons, Joshua I. Newberg of Manhattan, N.Y., and Travis A. Newberg and his wife Maria of Medfield, Mass.; her two grandsons, Travis (TJ) and Logan; her brother, Barry Levane, of Lindenhurst, N.Y.; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Carolyn Steblai.
Born in Flushing, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Irving and Virginia (Arnold) Levane. She resided in Cumberland, R.I., for the past 2 1/2 years, moving back to the East Coast to be closer to family.
Linda enjoyed skiing and traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren. She was an avid dog lover, and a dedicated and passionate Liverpool Soccer Club fan. Linda was employed by the Deer Valley Ski Resort in Park City, Utah, for 11 years.
Those who loved her will always remember her smile, her love for life, her generous and caring nature, and her gift to accept all with no judgment. She often donated to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the World Wildlife Fund.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a visitation on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the Yardley & Pino Funeral Home, 91 Hampton St., Sag Harbor, N.Y. A prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Arrangements are in coordination with J. J. Duffy Funeral Home in Cumberland, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude (https://www.stjude.org/donate) or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (https://givenow.lls.org/give).
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
