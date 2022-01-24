Linda-Jean (Kennedy) Briggs, wife of Adam Briggs, 62, died unexpectedly Jan. 19, 2022, at home in Dexter, Maine.
She was born June 18, 1959 in Providence, R.I. She is predeceased by her mother, Lucille (Sevigny) Kennedy and sister-in-law, Cathy Rossi Kennedy. Linda-Jean grew up in Johnston and Greenville, R.I. Later to raise her children in Greenville and North Smithfield before she and Adam moved to Dexter. However, she mostly felt at home at Roy Carpenter's Beach in Matunuck, R.I.
Linda-Jean is survived by her father, Edward (Ted) Kennedy, of Charlestown, R.I.; her husband, Adam Briggs of Dexter; two sons, Addison and Taylor Briggs of Wakefield, R.I.; three siblings: Thomas and wife, Lisa Kennedy, of Smithfield, R.I., Paul Kennedy of Williamsburg, Mass., Mary Lou and husband, Paul Rossi, of Charlestown, R.I.; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was a graduate of Smithfield High School Class of ‘77, earned a B.S. in economics from Plymouth State College, M.S. in quality systems from Anna Maria College, and an M.S. in public administration from the University of Rhode Island. Linda-Jean retired from Verizon Communications as a systems' manager. She and Adam then moved to Maine where she was employed as a town manager in several towns.
Calling hours are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 27 at Avery-Storti Funeral Home, Wakefield, from 4 to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 28 at St. Romuald Chapel, Matunuck, at 11 a.m. Friends and Family are welcome to gather at Avery-Storti that morning at 10 a.m. to proceed together to St. Romuald. Reception to follow at South Kingstown Elks. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to contribute donations to the RCBA Scholarship fund in her name. Please make checks payable to RCBA with a memo of Linda-Jean Briggs and mailed to RCBA, PO Box 358, Wakefield, RI 02880, or Venmo @MaryLou-Rossi-1 with a memo Linda-Jean Scholarship.
