Linda L. (Loparto) McPhail, 77, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at Morgan Health Center, Johnston.
She was the wife of the late David F. McPhail. Born in Central Falls, a daughter of the late George and Regina (Bucko) Loparto, she had lived in Lincoln most of her life.
Mrs. McPhail was a math teacher at Smithfield High School for many years before retiring in 1990. She received her B.S. Degree in Education from Rhode Island College.
She was a communicant of St. Jude’s Church, Lincoln, where she taught CCD. She was a volunteer at Eleanor Slater Hospital, Zambarano Unit, Burrillville, where she was involved in pet therapy for the patients.
She is survived by one stepdaughter, Corrie Rosa, and her husband, David, of Cumberland; one stepson, David McPhail and his spouse, Peter LaTorre, of Cranston; her three grandchildren, David Rosa and his wife, Courtney, and Erin and Cameron Rosa; her sister-in-law, Marilyn Loparto, of Raymore, Mo.; her niece, Carol Ann Lewis, and her husband, Steven, and her two great-nieces, Krystal Rodriquez, her husband, Michael, and their three children, and Amanda Lewis; and her dear friend, Nelson Amendola. She was the sister of the late Gregory M. Loparto.
Her funeral will be held Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at 8:30 a.m., from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Jude’s Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and may call Monday, Aug. 21, from 8:30-9:15 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda’s memory to HopeHealth Hospice Center, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to Lincoln Animal Shelter, 25 Wellington Road, Lincoln, RI 02865, would be appreciated.
