Linda L. (Lamoureux) Pimental 61, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022, in Woonsocket Health Centre. She was the wife of Robert D. Pimental of Lincoln, R.I.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Imelda (Belisle) Lamoureux of Woonsocket and the late Robert O. Lamoureux.
Linda worked as a secretary for Garelick Farms for several years. She also attended the Rob Roy Academy. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, shopping, occasional trips to Twin River, and spending time with family and friends.
Besides her husband, Robert, and mother, Imelda, she is survived by her sisters-in-law, Carol Ann Cabral, and her husband, Joseph, of Somerset, Mass., Kathleen Sampson and her husband, Steve, of Fall River, Mass., and Charlene St. Denis of Fall River, Mass.; five nieces and nephews, Mark, Paul, Patricia, Katlin, and Matthew, and several great-nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her two feline companions, Jak and Mittens.
She was also the sister-in-law of the late Paul Pimental.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, R.I. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends are invited. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children Hospital in Linda’s memory would be appreciated. Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
