Linda M. (Guertin) Chasse, 72, of Blackstone, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022, in Landmark Medical Center.
She was the wife of the late Robert R. Chasse. Linda was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Robert and Florence (Ayotte) Guertin.
She was employed by Narragansett Knitting Mills in Woonsocket for over 30 years. Linda loved German shepherds, and was very caring, but above all she was a good friend and a loving and devoted mom.
She is survived by her son, Kevin, and his wife, Kate, of Jupiter, Fla., two grandchildren: Lucas and Maxwell; and three sisters, Sandy Desmaris of Woonsocket, Gail Baillargeon of Tucson, Ariz., and Brenda Santilli of Deltona, Fla. She was also the sister of the late Robert Dumond, Joyce Boucher, and Carol Cologne.
A committal service will be held Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
Please visit www.fournierandfournier.com for condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.