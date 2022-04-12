Linda M. (Garant) Holobowicz, 74, of Breakneck Hill Road, Lincoln, died Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Francis “Frank” Holobowicz.
Born in Pawtucket, a daughter of the late Gerald and Barbara (Petit) Garant, she had lived in Lincoln since 1994, previously residing in Pawtucket.
Mrs. Holobowicz was a graduate of William E. Tolman High School, Pawtucket, and went on to work as an eligibility technician for the State of Rhode Island Executive Office of Health & Human Services.
She traveled all over the world, and enjoyed spending time in Cancun and going on cruises, and always loved a good dessert. Her family was most important to her and she especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She was a communicant of the former St. Maria Goretti Church, Pawtucket.
She is survived by three daughters, Tracy Fitzhugh, and her husband, Michael, of Lincoln, Amy Vincenzi, and her husband, Scott, of Lincoln, and Kristen Holobowicz of North Providence; one sister, Judith Goudreau, of New Hampshire; two brothers, Jerry Garant of Florida, and James Garant of Coventry; and three grandchildren, Brittany Fitzhugh, Evan Vincenzi, and Bradan Vincenzi.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. from Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow in Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. Calling hours were held Monday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904, would be appreciated.
