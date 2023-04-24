Linda M. Reagan (Otto), 79, of Chepachet, R.I., passed away on April 22 at the Crystal Lake Rehabilitation and Care Center in Pascoag after a long illness.
Mrs. Reagan was born on June 4, 1943, in Pawtucket, the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Verdon) Otto. She was the beloved wife for 60 years of Emery Reagan and mother to Kerrylin Reagan of Cranston. She is also survived by her brother, Walter Otto of Lincoln, his wife Marie, and their son, Walter.
Linda loved to sing. As a young woman, she was a featured soloist in churches throughout Lincoln and Pawtucket. She also was a featured singer on the Russ Emery TV show. An animal lover, Linda loved to sit on her deck watching the hummingbirds and blue birds as they flew around her many feeders.
Linda, in Spanish, means beautiful. She fulfilled this during her life through her loved of family, animals, and children.
Linda will be sorely missed by many and remembered as a gracious and thoughtful wife, mother, and friend. While her passing has left a hole in our hearts, she also left a mark in this world. Be at peace, our dear, beautiful, beloved Linda.
A private celebration of her life will be held at Robbins Funeral Home, North Providence, R.I. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at stjude.org. For condolences, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com.
