Lionel H. Renaud, 72, of Woonsocket, died Jan. 4, 2022, in his home.
Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Emile and Arline (Lovegrove) Renaud.
Lionel earned his bachelor's degree from Johnson & Wales University and worked for CVS, first as a forklift operator in the Receiving Dept., before switching to the Returned Goods Dept. He served in the Navy. Lionel enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He leaves his children, Timothy Renaud and his wife, Danielle, of Pascoag, and Tessa Renaud of Providence; three brothers, Ron Donohue of Chepachet, Edward Renaud of Florida, and Emile Renaud of Texas; his sister, Mary Sene of Woonsocket; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his former spouse of 35 years, Michelle Ayo; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Richard Renaud, and his sisters, Claudette Renaud and Linda Larochelle.
His service will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., in the Rhode Island Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 301 South County Trail, Exeter, R.I. Please park in the area designated "funeral procession parking" just past the main office. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Providence VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service (135), 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908.
