Lisa A. (Roy) Larue, 58, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 12, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was the wife of Jeffrey L. Labrie of Woonsocket. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of George A. Roy of Woonsocket and the late Claire (Fournier) Roy.
She worked as a treasury collector for the town of Millville, Mass., for several years. Lisa enjoyed taking cruises, traveling, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was very active in the Blackstone Millville Regional high school band.
Besides her husband Jeff, she is survived by her two children, Kayla Shoemaker and her partner, Erin, of Smithfield and Justin Larue and his partner, Dan, of Cumberland; Four stepchildren, Eric Labrie and his wife, Elizabeth, of Texas; Meagan Peterson and her husband, Taylor, of Texas, Renee Labrie of Massachusetts, and Amanda Labrie of Woonsocket; two sisters, Paula Degnan of Burrillville and Sandra Barrette of Smithfield; nine grandchildren, Hunter, Liam, Lily, Grayson, Aria, Jameson, Kinsley, James, and Cora.
Her funeral and burial will take place at a time to be announced. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, R.I., is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lisa’s memory to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston would be appreciated.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
