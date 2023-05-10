Lisa A. (Courtemanche) McLaughlin, 58, of Cumberland passed away on May 1, 2023, at the Miriam Hospital, Providence.
She was the wife of the late F. Moore Mclaughlin IV Esq.
Born in Attleboro, Mass., she was the daughter off the late Edward Courtemanche and Bernice (Hoffmann) Courtemanche. She resided in Cumberland for the past 17 years, previously residing in Johnston.
Lisa is finally at peace after a very long and courageous battle with cancer. Her devoted love of her sons, Franklin and Andrew, gave her the motivation to fight as long and hard as she possibly could. The untimely loss of the love of her life, Moore, made that task all the more difficult. Throughout it all, she never lost her ability to bring joy and happiness to all that knew her.
Lisa will be best remembered for her unconditional love of family and friends, her giving spirit, and her ability to make friends wherever she went. One of her favorite passions was to entertain. Whether she was hosting a birthday party, a graduation, or a Cinco de Mayo party, the event was always epic. Lisa was a wonderful cook and baker and she was always on the search for new and intriguing recipes to try out.
Besides her family and friends, she will be greatly missed by her loyal dogs, Buddy and Lilly and her faithful cats Jingle and Bell. The comfort that they provided her over the last several years was some of the best medicine she could possibly receive.
She leaves her two sons, Franklin M. McLaughlin V. and Andrew T. McLaughlin, both of Cumberland; her siblings, Stephen Courtemanche of Ludlow, Maine, David Courtemanche and his wife, Kecia, of Cranston, Michelle Comella and her husband, Robert, of Johnston, and Bruce Courtemanche and his wife, Jackie, of Johnston; as well as a large extended family.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Lisa's Life Celebration to be held with visiting hours on Friday, May 5, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continue on Saturday, May 6, at 10 a.m. in the J. J Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Route 122, Cumberland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
Her family would like to thank the first responders from the Cumberland Fire Department as well as the dedicated nurses, doctors, and staff at Mass General Hospital who provided wonderful care throughout her long journey. They especially wanted to thank Dr. Lori Wirth, whose support and guidance over the years was simply incredible.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, c/o Mass General Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540 Boston, MA 02114-1101.
