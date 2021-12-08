Lloyd A. Richmond, 84, of Lincoln, died December 6, 2021, in the Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence.
He was the husband of Cynthia M. (Wilkinson) Horan Richmond and the late Janice E. (Wade) Richmond. Born in North Smithfield, he was the son of the late Henry and Florence (Patterson) Richmond.
Mr. Richmond worked as a machinist for the Draper Corp, Hopedale, Mass., and the Foxboro Co., Foxboro, Mass., for 33 years before retiring in 1998. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Eisenhower administration from 1956-1958. He was stationed in Washington D.C. and served as part of the Ceremonial Guard. He was also assigned to the company that guarded the president both at Camp David and at the summer White House in Newport, R.I. After his first retirement, he worked for a company making stringed instruments, and then served as a security guard for AAA Southern New England (now AAA Northeast).
Mr. Richmond loved music and sang with the Veritones and Company, was a part of church choirs for St. James Episcopal Church, Woonsocket, Christ Church, Lincoln, and Emmanuel Church, Cumberland, and also sang at many local nursing homes with Encore for Your Pleasure. In his younger years, he delivered newspapers for the Woonsocket Call from first grade until high school, and also worked at The Call, manning the elevators. He played baseball and football, and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan.
Besides his wife, Cynthia, he is survived by his children, Wade Patterson Richmond and his wife, Diane, of Pascoag, Beth Elaine Richmond of Narragansett, and Leslie Kate Richmond of Woonsocket; four grandchildren, Lindsey DeBlois, Meaghan Menard, Nicholas Richmond, and Samantha Bacon; and four great-grandchildren, Laila, Madison, Aubrey, and Callum. He was predeceased by his brothers, Walter, Bruce, John and Robert Richmond. Mr. Richmond is also survived by two stepdaughters, Brenda L. Wooten of Roanoke, Va., and Kimberly J. Terreault of Warwick, R.I., along with five of their children and another great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 1 p.m., in Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 120 Nate Whipple Hwy., Cumberland. Calling hours are Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Masks are preferred for attendance at the funeral home, but will be required for attendance at church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Blvd. Suite 3004, Warwick, RI 02886.
Visit www.holtfuneralhome.com .
