Lois E. Moore, 81, of Lincoln, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at home.
Born in Pawtucket on April 24, 1941, a daughter of the late Samuel and Jessie (Barlow) Moore, she was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Miss Moore was a graduate of Pawtucket East High School, Class of 1958 and Bryant University, where she received her bachelor’s degree.
She worked as an office administrator for Sheldahl, East Providence, and B.D. Plastics, Johnston, and as district clerk of the Albion Fire District.
Lois was involved in many activities in the town of Lincoln, including serving on the Lincoln Board of Canvassers, the Town Memorial Day Parade Committee, and the Lincoln Republican Town Committee, where she served as treasurer. She was a former member of the First Baptist Church of Lonsdale.
She is survived by numerous cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Lime Rock Baptist Church, 1075 Great Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Private burial will be in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Lime Rock Food Pantry, 1075 Great Road, Lincoln, 02865, are appreciated.
For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
