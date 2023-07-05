Lois Jean Kundert Winchester of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1927, in Monroe, Wis., to parents Edward A. Kundert and Ella Benkert Kundert. Her older brothers were Ray, Ken, and Allen Kundert.
She graduated from Monroe High School in 1945. Lois attended Carroll College, where she met the love of her life, George (Bud) Winchester Jr. Lois and Bud were married in Aug. 1948. Lois is survived by her son, Kyle E. Winchester, her daughters-in-law Gail (Kip), Nancy (Kyle), and two grandsons, Joshua and Zachary. She was preceded in death by her husband, George (Bud) W. Winchester Jr., her daughter Karen L. Winchester, and her son George (Kip) W. Winchester III.
Lois was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was fiercely independent and highly competitive, with a dry sense of humor. Lois loved to garden, planting and nurturing her vegetable garden and beautiful flower gardens throughout her life. Lois enjoyed golf, bridge, and, most of all, tennis, which she played into her 80s. Later in life, Lois' competitiveness could be seen in family games of Uno and domino's, relishing the opportunity to beat her children and grandchildren and enjoyed "bragging rights" when she did win.
Most of all, Lois was a calm and steady influence on her family, handling life's varied situations with grace and dignity. She enabled her husband to pursue his career and her children to pursue their dreams by managing the household and taking care of the details.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 9 a.m., at Diamond Hill Cemetery, Cumberland, R.I.
Donations in memory of Lois may be made to The American Lung Association, action.lung.org.
