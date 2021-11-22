Lois N. Ware, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Bayberry Commons Nursing Home in Pascoag, R.I. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Ware. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Doris (Weagle) Bryant.
Lois worked as an inspection clerk for General Electric at the Providence Base Plant for over 25 years. Her deepest love and devotion was for her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She also loved to travel and would spend the winters in San Diego.
She is survived by three children: her son Thomas F. Ware of Troy, Maine, daughter, Debra LaPorte, of North Smithfield, and son William E. Ware and his partner, Celine Bouchard, of Douglas, Mass. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Thomas E. Ware, Rachel Ware, Joelle Ware, and Koren Ware, along with her two great-grandchildren, Natasha and Lauren. She was the sister of the late Arbutus Simmons, Ruth Colura, and Angus Bryant.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, from 10-11 a.m., in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a chapel service in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org .
