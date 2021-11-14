Lora Anne K. Nohmy passed into eternal rest on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, surrounded by her daughters, Lora (Nohmy) Rossi and Beth (Nohmy) Van Alstyne and her grandson, Aidan Van Alstyne.
Anne was born in Springfield, Mass., and was the daughter of the late Thomas King and Elva (Van Gorden) King and was pre-deceased by her brother, Thomas King, and her beloved husband, Edward G. Nohmy Jr. Anne is survived by her daughter Lora (Nohmy) Rossi and her husband, Bill, and their sons, George and Arthur; her son, Thomas Nohmy, and his children Michael and Nathan and Nathan’s son, Nicholas, Noah, Ally, and Cassie; as well as her daughter Beth (Nohmy) Van Alstyne and her son, Aidan; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Anne was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and friend. She spent hours sewing clothing for her family as well as ensuring her girl’s dolls had the finest in fashion. She was an outstanding cook and prepared special meals and treats for all. She was proud of her career as a home-economics teacher in the Springfield school system and was even more proud to be a stay-at-home mom ensuring her children were well supported in their schooling, girl scouting, school performances and sporting activities. She was a 60+ year member of the Enfield Congregational United Church of Christ and spent many happy years directing the Christmas pageants, serving on Christian Education, ECC Couples Club, co-advisors (with her husband) of the Senior PF Group, singing in the choir, working on the Christmas Craft Fair and Craft Group.
She had many friends in the Church over the years and would speak so fondly of her memories of them in her last years.
She was also active in the Greater Federation of Women both in Connecticut and Rhode Island, when she was a resident of Cumberland, R.I., and a member of the Sayles Congregational Church.
Anne loved to tell stories of her past and shared many tales of her train rides to Wisconsin where she would spend summers with her extended family having picnics and living life on the family farm. She treasured her times with family and friends and loved with all her heart. She will be forever missed until such time as we are in her loving arms again. We love you Mom.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, Conn. A service will follow at the funeral home at noon. Burial will be held at a later date. To leave online condolences, please visit www.LeeteStevens.com .
