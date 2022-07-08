Loretta Pauline Shea, 86, of Bear Hill Road in Cumberland passed away on Tuesday, July 5, at the Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late John J. Shea. They had been married for 52 years.
Born in Everette, Mass., a daughter of the late William and Cora (Janelle) Smith. She had lived in North Providence for 15 years before moving to Cumberland. She had worked for more than 50 years as a machine operator in the textile industry before retiring to take care of her four beloved grandchildren, who were her world.
She was a member of St. John Vianney Parish in Cumberland, previously Mary Mother of Mankind Parish in North Providence and St. Mary’s Parish in Pawtucket. She was a member of the Cumberland and North Providence Senior Centers where she enjoyed socializing with friends, yoga and playing cards. She loved long summer days at the ocean with her grandchildren, playing cards and board games, laketime with her family, apple picking and going for long car rides.
Her most treasured past time was family time with those that she loved. She never missed a soccer, flag football or baseball game, tennis match or band performance.
She was always ready for a trip to the Christmas Tree Shop and lunch date with her beloved niece Darlene who was like a daughter to her.
She leaves her children, Michael Shea of Orlando, Fla., Patricia Shea Leary and her husband, Michael, of Cumberland, and Lynda Johnson of Warwick. She was the grandmother of Brian Johnson and Megan Johnson of Warwick and Shea Leary and Ryan Leary of Cumberland. She was the sister of Anita Labbee of Smithfield. She was the sister of the late Armand and Betty Smith, Jeanette and John Heaney, William and Arline Smith and Gerald Labbee. She was the mother-in-law of the late Randy Johnson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 11, in St. John Vianney Church, 3587 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Visitation will be Monday morning from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. in St. John Vianney Church. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Heritage Hills Nursing Center, Activity Center, 80 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917.
For messages of condolence, please visitwww.andersonwinfield.net.
