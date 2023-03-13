Lorraine Asselin Moynihan, 72, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Woonsocket Health Centre, surrounded by her loving family.
She was the beloved wife of 45 years of Jerome Moynihan, whom she met in 1976 while they both campaigned for Jimmy Carter.
Lorraine was born in Woonsocket, a daughter of the late Marcel and Therese (Durocher) Asselin and grew up in Manville. Lorraine was a social worker working for the Rhode Island Department of Health and VNS of R.I. She was very involved in her community, serving as a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Woonsocket Jaycees, chairwoman of the Woonsocket School Committee, and also as a member of the Woonsocket Democratic City Committee. Lorraine loved the sounds of Motown, doing puzzles, dining out, shopping and travel.
In addition to her husband, Jerome, she is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Moynihan of Woonsocket, Elizabeth Flynn and her husband, Timothy, of Scituate; her grandson, Owen, and her sister, Doris Landry, and her husband, Robert, of North Smithfield, and a close extended family. Lorraine was a beloved wife, mother, sister, ma tante, cousin and friend. She will be greatly missed.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 463 South Main St, Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in St. James Cemetery, Manville. Visiting hours will be Monday, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA, 01701.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.