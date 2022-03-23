60 Feet. The ball rolls down the lane and….Strike!!!!! Lorraine sought with each time she stepped up to the lane to aim for a perfect strike, and the same can be said about the life and love she brought to her family, all those she knew and by natural extension her commitment to her church and community. Lorraine Bibeault sought to score a strike each and every day that the Lord gave her.
Lorraine C. Bibeault, 84, of Manville died Monday March 21, 2022, at The Holiday in Manville. She was the loving wife of the late Bertrand C. Bibeault. They were married on June 25, 1960, at St Agatha’s Church and shared over 45 years of mutual love, devotion and respect until his passing in 2005.
Born and raised in Woonsocket she was a daughter of the late Harvey and Eva (Desilets) Rabidoux. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School Class of 1956. As a young woman Lorraine served on the committee to construct St. Agatha’s church in the 1950s as her family home abutted the church property.
Over the years Lorraine worked at a number of places in the Woonsocket area including: Gracious Living, the Big D and Heartland grocery stores, Lil’ General and for many years at Stop & Shop where she was a friendly fixture before retiring.
A resident of Manville for over 60 years, Lorraine was a longtime active communicant of St. James Parish. She was a member of the choir and volunteered her time and efforts for innumerable activities and events including bazaars and the parish carnival. She was active with Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts as her sons and daughter participated. She was a longtime supporter of the Fr. Marot CYO Center and a member of L’Union de St. Jean Baptiste and their choir and L’Union de Priere. Lorraine volunteered at Ephpheta House in support of those making spiritual retreats. Lorraine showed her civic pride as a poll worker for the town of Lincoln Board of Canvassers where many an election day saw Lorraine manning the polls. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Lorraine was always up for a good board game and played a fierce game of Scrabble. At cards and backgammon she was a master and woe to you if you thought you could beat Lorraine Bibeault.
Lorraine was a champion bowler and her reputation was known far and wide in the world of the bowling lanes. A dutiful scorekeeper and secretary for several leagues beginning at Annex Lanes and later Brunswick Lanes. Lorraine’s skill on the lanes led to her involvement in tournaments locally, statewide and nationally to compete in places like Las Vegas, Hawaii and California. Lorraine continued bowling well into her 70s. She loved to travel and occasionally her husband, Bert, would join her. She toured many states including Hawaii and Alaska, Aruba and the Caribbean and overseas in Europe, Rome, Italy and Medugorje where she visited the sites of the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary on pilgrimage with her daughter, Sue.
Lorraine had an innate sense of reaching out to others in need during illness, loss of a love one or any other difficult time someone may face. She always could be counted on to visit and spend time with an elderly relative or friend.
Lorraine will be remembered for her steadfast faith and devotion to her church, love for her family and concern for anyone in need as someone who made her corner of the world a little better each day by her words and deeds.
Lorraine is survived by her daughter Susan A. LaRose and her husband, Alan, of Goshen, N.H., and her three sons Charles P. Bibeault of Narragansett, Marc H. Bibeault and his wife, Christine, of Pascoag, and James H. Bibeault and his wife, Melissa, of Manville. She was the sister of Paul Rabidoux of Arizona, Pauline Tessier of Harrisville, Alice Rabidoux of Arizona and the late Harvey Rabidoux Jr. She was the proud Memere of Catherine Merritt (Alden), Jillian Dwelly (Michael) Jonathan LaRose, Marilyn Robitaille (Jordan), Augustine LaRose, Sophie LaRose, Benjamin Bibeault, Evalynn LaRose, Harrison LaRose, Jordan Bibeault and Cameron Bibeault and her great-grandchildren Arianna, Magdalena, Nathaniel, Elijah, Zelie, Sebastian "Bubba", Vivian and due to arrive in the near future, Felicity. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
Her funeral will be Monday, March 28, at 8:45 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m, in St. James Church, Division St. Manville. Lorraine will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband, Bert, at Precious Blood Cemetery in Woonsocket.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and remember Lorraine at visiting hours on Sunday, March 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or www.alz.org.
Visit www.menardfuneralhome.com.
