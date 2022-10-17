Lorraine G. (Picard) Archambault, 92, of Woonsocket, passed away peacefully on Oct. 9, 2022, in St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield.
She was the wife of the late Gerald Archambault. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Sylvia (Lavimodiere) Picard.
Mrs Archambault started her career as a hair dresser for Clairol, eventually traveling all over New England and New York as their color consultant. Wanting to stay close to home and her family, she began working as a waitress at Kay’s. She made many friends there over the years. She then moved on to a lengthy career in accounting at SuperValu, where she retired in 1992.
She enjoyed summers on Cape Cod and winters in Port St Lucie, Fla., with her husband, Gee. Lorraine coached in a youth bowling league for many years and also youth figure skating classes. She enjoyed playing tennis and bowling, she also played on a woman’s ice hockey team a time or two. She also loved to roller skate at the former Joyland.
She especially loved hosting holidays in the home that her husband had built for them.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Arsenault and his wife, Sandra, of Woonsocket, and Debra Perry of Douglas, Mass.; her brother, Dr. Gerald Picard, and his wife, Scharma, of Raleigh, N.C.; four grandchildren, Matthew Arsenault and his wife, Robin, Meredith Arsenault, and Brianna and Kyle Perry; and two great-grandchildren, Brady Schobel and Denisha Arsenault. She was the sister of the late Celine Rochefort.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904, or to St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Ave., North Smithfield, RI 02896.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.