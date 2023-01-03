Lorraine Laliberte, 92, of North Smithfield, died Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Woonsocket Health & Rehab Center.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late William and Bernadette (Laporte) Vanasse.
Lorraine worked for Miller Electric and Tupperware. She was a communicant of St. Paul's Church, Blackstone, and a member of the Amvet's Ladies Auxillary, Woonsocket. Lorraine, who was known as "Sunshine" loved to travel and was an avid bowler.
She is survived by her five children, Alan Laliberte and his wife, Gail, of North Smithfield, Estelle Foisy of Panama City, Fla., Gerard Laliberte, Carl Laliberte and his wife, Diane, and Susan Laliberte, all of Woonsocket; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was predeceased by her children, Lynda Stone, Richard and Ronald Laliberte.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., starting with visitation in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., in Divine Mercy Parish, 48 St. Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Bellingham, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woonsocket Health & Rehabilitation Centre, 262 Poplar St., Woonsocket RI 02895.
