Born to Laurette and Lionel Corriveau on April 14,1947, sister of Donald (Patricia) Corriveau of Cumberland and Marc (Jacqueline) Corriveau of North Smithfield, Lorraine M. Gateriewictz died on the morning of July 29 at Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket.
Known affectionately as Lori-Mae-Loo, she was also the proud and loving aunt of two generations of nieces and nephews.
Lorraine, known as Lori to many, worked at Marquette Credit Union in Woonsocket as an executive secretary for approximately 25 years. It was the perfect job for her because she was meticulous, straight as an arrow, and so very organized.
Though she was born, raised, and lived much of her life in Cumberland, her heart was in the Lakes Region of New Hampshire as she spent many seasons in Laconia with her family and later, some years in Meredith.
Lorraine crocheted and/ or knitted blankets, sweaters, outfits for the kids, all adults now. Five years ago she knitted twin blankets for her grandnephews. She put so much effort and love into all her work: quilting, crewel, painting. She shared her gift with all of us. But her greatest achievement was being a self taught artist. Through the years, she grew and refined her work in both oils and watercolors. Her appreciation and love of nature was best expressed through her paintings of animals and landscapes. She painted still life as well.
Simple things satisfied Lorraine: owning and caring for pets throughout her life, taking a ride to Galilee with her friends, Debbie and Claire, all enjoying a lobster at Portside, going out for ice cream, sitting at a public park sketching, attending a family barbecue enjoying a hamburger with cheese, immersing herself in her art and in books as she was an avid reader of science and historical fiction. Each of these, along with seeing and being with her family, was all Lorraine needed to feel happy.
Lorraine had a positive attitude about life and always looked at a glass half full, even though her RA of 40 years was getting the best of her. She was a woman of fortitude. We honor and respect her. We love her. We remember her.
Lorraine’s funeral will be held Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., Woonsocket, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joan Of Arc Church, Mendon Road, in Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. Visiting hours are Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m..
