Lorraine M. Parenteau, 84, of Woonsocket, died Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at the Holiday in Manville.
She was the loving wife of Roland P. Parenteau. Lorraine and Roland were married on Oct. 4, 1958, and recently celebrated 63 wonderful years together.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Henri and Doris (Benoit) Carpentier. Lorraine was a lifelong resident of the city and a longtime communicant of Holy Family Parish and in recent years Precious Blood Parish.
Lorraine’s life revolved around her family. She was the driving force behind all family events, gatherings and holidays and cooked enough to feed an army. A talented seamstress, Lorraine met up with other ladies in their own unofficial sewing club. She liked puzzles, reading and crafts. Loraine and Roland enjoyed many memorable trips to various destinations.
Lorraine just loved being a grandmother and doting on her grandchildren was her “Priority Number 1”.
Lorraine’s family takes special comfort in knowing that she was called home to the Lord on All Saints Day, November 1st.
Lorraine will be remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother with her life centered on faith and family.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Dennis Parenteau and his wife, Rose, of Attleboro, Mass., and Paul Parenteau and his companion, Lisa Costa, of Blackstone. She was the sister of the late Henri Carpentier. Lorraine is also survived by her granddaughters Taylor Parenteau, Emily Verdoia and her husband, Joseph, Eleanor Parenteau, Erica Blanchette and her husband, Kyle, and Evelyn Parenteau; her two great-grandchildren Madison and Preston and a niece and nephew.
Lorraine’s funeral will be Friday, Nov. 5, at 9 a.m., from the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in precious Blood Church, Carrington Ave., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are Thursday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society 931 Jefferson Blvd., Suite 3004 Warwick, RI. 02886 or www.cancer.org .
