Lorraine M. Pelletier, 89, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was the wife of the late Joseph S. Gavlik. Born in Pawtucket, R.I., she was the daughter of the late Leon and Alice (Carroll) Landry. Lorraine resided in Lincoln for the past year, previously residing in Ocklawaha, Fla., for more than 20 years.
She was an avid Skip-Bo and bingo player. Lorraine also served as a volunteer for the Marion County Sheriff's Community Crime Watch Program in Florida. She was active and a communicant of the St. Joseph of the Forrest Church, Ocklawaha, Fla. where she volunteered and was involved in many church functions and activities.
Lorraine was a home health aide for Home Health Services, Providence, for 35 years until her retirement. She was named the Rhode Island Home and Community Care Worker of the year in 1994.
She is survived by her children: Susan M. Rando and her husband, Thomas, of Lincoln, Paulette Y. McDonnell of Pawtucket, and John A. Pelletier Sr., of Cumberland, her brother, Roger Landry, of Providence; her seven grandchildren: Holly, Haley, Alex, Katie, John Jr., Alyssa, and Marielle, and seven great-grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Russell Landry, Carroll Landry, Monique Sirois, and Jeannine Arnold.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Lorraine's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Thursday, June 8, 2023, from 4 to 7 p.m., and continuing on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Joan of Arc Church, 3357 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
