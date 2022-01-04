Lorraine P. Thomson, 78, of Newport, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at Newport Hospital.
She was the loving wife of the late Alexander Thomson. Lorraine and Alexander were married on June 24, 1967, and shared over 40 years together until his passing in 2008.
Born and raised in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Leonard and Marie (Godin) Plasse. She was a graduate of Woonsocket High School with the class of 1962.
During her life Lorraine lived in several different areas of the country including St. Robert, P.Q. Canada, Las Cruces, New Mexico. Oxford, Mass., Waynesburg, Pa., and then back to Woonsocket. For the past 20 years Lorraine made her home in Newport.
Lorraine was employed with the Woonsocket School Department as a clerical and administrative assistant for many years before retiring in 2005.
Lorraine loved Newport and made the “City by the Sea” her adopted home.
Lorraine was active with many aspects of life in Newport including cultural and historical programs in the community. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and was active with the Newport Senior center and The Mosaic club. Lorraine supported the efforts of these organizations to bring to life the special history of Newport to the thousands of people who visit each year. Lorraine loved greeting guests to Newport and she fulfilled her role as a “goodwill ambassador” for Newport.
Lorraine loved music and dancing. In past years, she was active with the St. James Episcopal Church choir in Woonsocket. She was also active in local theater, especially with the Assembly Theatre in Burrillville. Just of few of the activities Lorraine participated in were tai chi, line dancing, silver sneakers and several other dance and exercise routines.
Loraine was an adventurous soul. There was no end to the innumerable adventures she got into. Lorraine was always game to see what the next adventure would bring. In the early 1970s she and Alexander made their way across the United States camping in a tent each night near the roadside.
As an adult, Lorraine was always eager to further her education and took classes, art and drawing for example, for her own self-interest and personal fulfillment at CCRI and Salve Regina University in Newport.
Lorraine, along with Alexander, felt a special calling to the seaside for which the Ocean State is world famous. Their interests and outings brought them to many beaches, lighthouses and waterways. Spending time at the beach or upon the seas on a schooner were hands-down among Lorraine’s favorite times. She truly treasured the inner peace the sea offered her.
Lorraine was proud of her French-Canadian heritage and made efforts to maintain her proficiency in the French language.
Lorraine will be remembered as a happy, upbeat and positive person. No matter what life threw at her, no matter the situation, Lorraine persevered and kept up her cheerful outlook on life. Lorraine was a genuinely happy person who looked on the bright side of any situation and in doing so spread happiness and her own unique “joie de vivre” to others.
Lorraine is survived by her two daughters who she loved with all her heart and then some. Michelle A. Tibbetts and her husband, Greg, of Goose Creek, S.C., and Dawafina M. Maclaryn of Colorado Springs, Colo.
Lorraine adored her two grandsons Sean and Jesse Robin. She was the sister of Gloria Cerar of Waynesburg, Pa., and is survived by several nieces and nephews and their families.
In accordance with her wishes, services for Lorraine will be private. She will be laid to rest with her husband Alexander at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 State St. Unit 200 Providence, RI. 02908, or www.heart.org .
Arrangements are in care of the Menard-Lacouture Funeral Home, 127 Carrington Ave., Woonsocket, www.menardfuneralhome.com .
