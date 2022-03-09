Lorraine R. (Daneault) Paradis, 94, of Manville, passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at The Holiday Retirement Community.
She was the beloved wife of the late Philip E. Paradis. Born in Albion, she was a daughter of the late Telesphore and Rose (Lacombe) Daneault. She was a lifelong resident of Lincoln.
Mrs. Paradis worked as a spark tester for A.T. Cross retiring in 1987 after 24 years. She was an avid ballroom dancer and loved listening to music. She worked in her flower garden from morning till night this was something she loved to do. She was a member of the Red Hat Society for many years. She travel to many countries and enjoyed entertaining her family and friends the most.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her three siblings, Lucien Daneault, Margaret Lefebvre and Yvette Desmarais.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Louise Samolinski, and her husband, John, of Lincoln; two cherished grandchildren, Tracy and her husband, John Banaczuk, and Jason and his wife, Sarah Samolinski, and three great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, March 19, at 10 a.m., in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School St., Albion. Interment will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours are 9 to 10 a.m., prior to Mass at St. Ambrose Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to The Holiday Retirement Community, 30 Sayles Hill Road, Manville, RI 02838, would be appreciated.
Arrangements entrusted to Bellows Funeral Chapel, Lincoln. For directions and guestbook, visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.