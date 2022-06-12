Louis L. Collamati, 106, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Mount St. Rita Health Center, Cumberland, R,I.
He was the beloved husband of the late Simone (Lefebvre) Collamati. He is survived by his children, Louise Mainville of Lincoln, R.I., Normand & Annette Collamati, of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Celine & Emile Riendeau of Leesburg, Fla.; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Born to Arduino and Juliette (Richard) Collamati on June 25, 1915, he was the second oldest of nine children: Joseph, Lucien, Albert, Ernest and Helene, Romeo and Juliette, and Cecile. Helene Getty of Plainville, Mass., is his last surviving sibling. He has 24 nieces and nephews living all over the USA and Sicily.
Louis worked at his father’s market and also attended Norfolk Agricultural School in Massachusetts. When the war was declared he was deferred due to a childhood injury. This led him to Taft Pierce where he did his part for production of weapons.
After marrying, he took mail courses for air conditioning and refrigeration and was hired by Carrier. Not content with working for someone, he started his own business selling and servicing to the community. He was a member of the Elks to get into the business aspect of the community. As if this weren’t enough to keep him busy, he bought and ran, with the help of family, an ice cream stand called the Dairy Whizz in North Smithfield. This stand not only sold ice cream but fried food. The fried clams were dipped in a special batter to make them sweet and tasty.
He sponsored two families from Canada, brother and sisters-in-law who needed help. He helped them provide their children with a promising future. Photography was a hobby he acquired from his older brother, Joe. They both had good visual skills. He belonged to an investment club and kept up on the market and its trends. An avid reader since childhood, he subscribed to the Reader’s Digest book of the month.
Then the family called and a new market was in the works. Joseph and Louis started plans and a new location. Many of the brothers, sisters and grandchildren were working in different departments and seeing to its success.
Retirement never really came to Louis. He did maintenance and plowing for the family and market. Dedicated to doing his part and keeping busy.
He loved gardening and working around his property. We all looked forward to his veggies, especially the tomatoes. Wine-making came into his life even if he was never a wine drinker unless it was mealtime. He even made champagne!
His cellar was a treasure trove of antiques and tools. He could make anything! Creative and resourceful, his skills went into woodworking and carving. It helped that his brother, Lucien owned and operated a woodworking shop in Bellingham, Mass. Grandfather clocks: Albert, Ernest and Louis would make the cases for these from different woods and give them to their children, Wonderful remembrances of their abilities.
Before arthritis became a hindrance, he would sketch how the original family farm looked where they had lived in Bellingham, Mass. And then there were the great meals he prepared for his siblings when they would gather at his home in Woonsocket. So many good memories.
When he reached 100 years, he moved to Chapel Hill Senior Living and made new friends. He carried his lifestyle as best he could. Life was worth living because he was so generous and kind. His memory will live on in his descendants.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, June 25, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Paul’s Church, 48 Saint Paul St., Blackstone, Mass. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm Street, Blackstone, Mass.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier’s Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, Mass. To sign guest book, visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
