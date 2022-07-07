Louis M. Tavares, 60, of Cumberland, passed away, unexpectedly, on Sunday, July 3,2022, at home.
He was the husband of Brenda (Boulais) Tavares, they have been married for 30 years.
Louis was born in Sao Miguel, Azores, the son of the late Hermano and Herminia (Silva) Tavares and Eugenia S. Tavares.
Louis was a computer analyst for the CVS Corporation for over 36 years.
He has lived in Cumberland for 30 years, coming from East Providence.
He was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister for St. Ambrose Church in Lincoln.
Louis was an avid cyclist, belonging to the NBW - Narragansett Bay Wheelmen club. He was fortunate to travel to France to see the Tour de France which was a dream for him.
He enjoyed taking family trips to discover New England. And he liked spending time with his brothers and boating. He also enjoyed doing yard work.
Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters Abigail Tavares and Hannah Tavares both of Cumberland.
Louis was the brother of Arnold Tavares and his wife, Filomena, of Seekonk, Mass., and Hermano E. Tavares and his wife, Linda, of East Providence.
Mr. Tavares was the uncle of Laura Covello, Katie Tavares, and Erick Tavares as well as the uncle to three great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please donate to Best Buddies International in memory of Louie. (https://www.bestbuddies.org/)
His funeral will be held Monday, July 11, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. from the Rebello Funeral Home, 901 Broadway, East Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Francis Xavier Church, 81 North Carpenter St., East Providence.
Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 550 Wampanoag Trail, East Providence.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours are Sunday, July 10, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Visit www.rebellofuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.