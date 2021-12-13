Louis P. Belanger, 65, of Woonsocket, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the loving husband of Theresa (Weseluk) Belanger. Louis was born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Joseph (Jean Paul) Belanger and the late Angelina (Michaud) Belanger.
He was a boiler technician and worked for the U.S. Navy, Daniele Inc., as well as owning and operating his own company, Allphase Heating Concepts, until his retirement in 2018. He formerly served as District President, and Conference President for the St. Vincent de Paul Society, but his great passion was golf, and he especially enjoyed playing golf with “The Band.”
He was a loving father and is survived by his children Sherrie-Lynne Belanger of Cumberland, Kimberly Whitney and her husband, Trevor, of Coventry; his granddaughters Bethany and Lillian; his brother Roger Belanger and his wife, Hope, of Savannah, Ga., and his brother-in-law, Walter Weseluk, and his wife, Lisa, of Cumberland.
His funeral will be held Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at 9 a.m., from the Fournier & Fournier Funeral Home, 99 Cumberland St., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph’s Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Visiting hours will be Thursday, Dec.16, 5 to 7 p.m. Masks will be mandatory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Esophageal Cancer Awareness Inc, PO Box 55071 #15530, Boston, MA, 02205.
