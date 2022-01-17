Louisa Provencher, 97, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 16, at home. She was the wife of the late Richard A. Provencher Sr.
Born in Cohoes, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Louisa (Peltier) Blanchette. Louisa resided in Pawtucket since 1952.
She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Pawtucket for many years.
She enjoyed visiting with her friends at the Lincoln Mall and playing cards every Tuesday. Louisa took great pride in her appearance and had her hair and nails done often. She always had a joke to tell. She also enjoyed crocheting blankets for the newborns at Memorial Hospital, Pawtucket, and St. Aidan Parish, Cumberland. She looked forward to her annual retreat to Salvation Army Connri Lodge, Ashford, Conn., but most of all she enjoyed weekend events spent with her loving family.
She worked multiple part-time jobs over the years and raised nine children. She was also a volunteer at the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket for 28 years. She is survived by her nine children, Carol Provencher of Pawtucket, Ronald Provencher (Linda) of Warwick, Elaine Gendron (Kaz Contre) of Woonsocket, Richard Provencher (Cammie) of Florida, Louisa DiTamasso of Florida, Susan DeLauder (David) of Attleboro, Mass., James Provencher of Pawtucket, Michele Provencher (Tony Senra) of Florida and Donald Provencher (Lisa) of North Carolina; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law Rita Jette of Florida. She was the sister of the late Eva Perry, Ana Mae Ferreira, Laura Benoit and Francis Blanchette. She was also the companion of the late Albert Anderson.
The family wishes to thank her loving caregivers Rose Lowe and Brenda Aldcroft for the care they provided her.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Louisa's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, from 4 to 7 and continuing on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland, R.I. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Parish, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To view the online memorial, visit www.jjduffyfuneralhome.com .
