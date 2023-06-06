Louise L. Losiewicz passed away on June 5, 2023, peacefully at the Holiday Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Manville, R.I.
Born in Pawtucket, R.I., in 1937, she was the daughter of the late Romeo and Lillian (Boudreau) Chaput and lived in Cumberland, R.I., most of her life.
She graduated from Cumberland High School in 1955. During her youth, Louise was well known in town as a favorite “soda jerk” at her father’s drug store Chaput’s Pharmacy on Broad Street in Cumberland, R.I. She was widely recognized from this position for the rest of her life by local residents.
Louise graduated from Our Lady of Fatima Nursing School in North Providence in 1956 and spent a long career as a nurse at Pawtucket Memorial Hospital, Harvard Health and as a visiting nurse with Kimberly Quality Care until her retirement in 2001.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Kenneth C. Losiewicz Sr., and children, Dr. Michael D. Losiewicz and his wife, Amelia, of San Antonio, Texas; David Losiewicz and his wife, Lisa, of Mansfield, Mass.; Diane (Losiewicz) Gufler and her husband, Albert, of Warwick, R.I.; and Lisa M. (Losiewicz) Almstrom and her partner, Michael Perry, of Worcester, Mass.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth C. Losiewicz Jr., of Cumberland, R.I.; her brother, Robert Chaput, of Cumberland, R.I.; and her sister, Ann Chaput, of Uxbridge, Mass.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Louise's Life Celebration to begin with visiting hours on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 10 a.m., in the St. Aidan-St. Patrick Church, 1460 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the J.J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
