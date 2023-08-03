Louise M. (Caron) Lussier, age 59, of North Smithfield, died July 30 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. She was the wife of Gary Narodowy.

Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Ernest Caron and Annette Desjarlais. Louise is also survived by her sister, Renee Caron, her daughter and son-in-law, Meghan and Mick Lefort, her son and daughter-in-law, Kraig and Amanda Rondeau, her son and his fiancé, Nathan Lussier and Mandy Guilmette, and a niece, Emily Monique. She was the loving Nana of five grandchildren, Sydney Dupont, Easton Lefort, Lincoln Rondeau, Savanna Rondeau, and Hunter Rondeau. Louise was predeceased by her older sister, Monique Caron, and her younger brother, Michael Caron.

