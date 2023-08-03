Louise M. (Caron) Lussier, age 59, of North Smithfield, died July 30 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care. She was the wife of Gary Narodowy.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of Ernest Caron and Annette Desjarlais. Louise is also survived by her sister, Renee Caron, her daughter and son-in-law, Meghan and Mick Lefort, her son and daughter-in-law, Kraig and Amanda Rondeau, her son and his fiancé, Nathan Lussier and Mandy Guilmette, and a niece, Emily Monique. She was the loving Nana of five grandchildren, Sydney Dupont, Easton Lefort, Lincoln Rondeau, Savanna Rondeau, and Hunter Rondeau. Louise was predeceased by her older sister, Monique Caron, and her younger brother, Michael Caron.
Louise has made it to the end of her physical journey in this world. This has been a shocking and devastating loss and one that is unimaginable based on how Louise chose to live her life. She took care of and prioritized her physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Louise’s life journey was filled with many experiences and challenges, all of which she handled with grace and a determination like no other. Surely her experiences and challenges throughout life contributed to her steadfast, strong, consistent, and compassionate character.
Becoming a physician assistant at the age of 44 was one of Louise’s proudest achievements. Louise was a caretaker from the beginning. At a very young age, she was one of the primary caregivers to her beloved sister with severe intellectual and physical disabilities. What started as an obligation to “pitch in” turned into a life-long passion for and desire to help others. She had a very special bond with her sister and developed a “sixth sense” for connecting with people with disabilities of all kinds. During a trip to the park not too long ago, she saw a group of students with disabilities and lovingly said, “those are my people.” Louise left her time as a P.A. in 2016 due to the limitations modern medicine places on practitioners. She needed to be able to give more and to help people through a more holistic, natural way of living. In contrast to the traditional medical environment, Louise was able to connect with people on a more intimate level, like she had done for so many years as a young caregiver.
As an open, ever-evolving, life-long learner, her quest for knowledge and discovering ways to better herself as well as the people she came in contact with was unwavering and inspiring. She was a natural-born teacher and one of the best listeners you’d meet. Not only would she truly listen without interruption but it was accompanied by a judgment-free, calm, and empathetic response. She seemed to always be “open” and present. You could count on her for a warm response along with some pragmatic solutions. Although compassionate, Louise was also a “no bullshit,” straight-forward type you could count on for complete honesty. As a mom, her actions taught her children resilience, empathy, adaptability, independence, hard-work, and the value of fun and adventure. These lessons along with her diverse interests and creativity inspired her children and will live on as they nurture families of their own.
Around 2020, seemingly out of nowhere, she was attacked by Young-Onset Alzheimer’s Disease. This affliction is unrelenting and despite Louise’s toughness, it was simply a battle that could not be won. Most tragically, Louise’s medical background and the nature of the illness provided her with acute awareness of what was happening to her physically and cognitively without any remedy. At the beginning of her battle, Louise made the benevolent decision to donate her brain to science and the research of Alzheimer’s Disease. For those of you who know Louise, this is totally “her.” During PA school, Louise would talk excitedly like a kid on Christmas about “how cool” and fascinating it was to observe surgeries … the gorier, the better.
Through “the good, the bad, and the ugly,” Louise had a very hearty sense of humor. One of her mantras she would say often throughout her battle, especially to each of the nurses who had become her “best friend” within minutes of meeting her, was “you gotta laugh.” Her first day in hospice care, she was dancing in the hall for the nurses, showing off her new tie-dyed shorts. She never took herself too seriously. Louise was always up for a good time and an adventure. One of her proudest moments was when she challenged herself to hike to the top of a high altitude, red rock formation during one of her trips to Sedona (despite a life-long phobia of heights). In life, Louise was always pushing herself, and now that she’s left us, it’s only right that our memories of her will push all of us to be more compassionate and adventurous people going forward.
Louise’s visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, R.I. At 5 p.m., everyone is invited to join the family at the Village Haven Restaurant at 90 School St., North Smithfield, R.I. The family invites you to wear color to the services, including, but not limited to, Louise’s favorite colors purple or burgundy.
In an effort to preserve and continue Nana Lou’s legacy for her family, particularly her grand-babies and niece, the family invites you to contribute a story, a favorite memory, and/or what you loved about Louise. There will be an opportunity to privately record a video, voice message, or written message at The Village Haven following the viewing. You may also email Meghan.Lefort@gmail.com with your message. We would love to hear from you!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, and/or Butler’s Memory and Aging Program.
