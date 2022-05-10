Louise (Brown) Ryan-Gibson, 96, of Chapel Street, Lincoln, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at home.
She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. Ryan and the late Francis Gibson.
Born in New York, N.Y., a daughter of the late Edwin L. and May (Jackson) Brown, she had lived in Lincoln since 1962.
Louise worked as a secretary for J. Walter Thompson Advertising, N.Y., before retiring.
She was a long time communicant of St. Jude Church, Lincoln, she served as a Eucharistic minister, taught CCD, and was a member of the Women’s Guild. She volunteered her time with the Saylesville Elementary School PTO, as a troop leader for the Girl Scouts, and with Meals on Wheels. She was always active throughout her life in fighting against social injustice.
She is survived by five daughters, Margaret Charette of Medway, Mass., Emily Porter of Albuquerque, N.M., Maureen Dusablon of Lincoln, Patricia Ryan of Elizabethton, Tenn., and Kathleen McCaughey of Warwick; nine sons, Timothy J. Ryan of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., Kenneth L. Ryan of Cranston, Andrew V. Ryan of Lafayette, Ind., R. Paul Ryan of Central Falls, Robert M. Ryan of Belmont, Mass., John T. Ryan of California, Philip E. Ryan of Cocoa Beach, Fla., Joseph D. Ryan of Southwick, Mass., and Dennis M. Ryan of Fort Collins, Colo.; 30 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children Christopher Ryan and Elizabeth Ryan, and her sister, Ruth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. in St. Jude Church, 301 Front St., Lincoln. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to St. Jude Church Community Outreach Program, 301 Front St., Lincoln, R.I. 02865, would be appreciated. For online guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
