Monti, L

Monti

Lucia L. Monti, 82, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by her family, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a brief illness.

Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Gerald and Katherine (Quaranta) Curreri. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Emilio “Jim” Monti. They were happily married for 63 years. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Kim Ewanouski and her husband, Michael, Tami Murray and her late husband, Stephen, and Dr. James Monti and his wife, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Christopher Ewanouski, Alexandra Vardaro, Kyle Ewanouski, Chloe Ewanouski, Dr. Ryan Murray, Sean Murray, James Murray, Nolan Murray, Jude Monti, and Rowan Monti. She also leaves two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Katherine Murray, and her sister, Angelyn Scala.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.