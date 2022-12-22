Lucia L. Monti, 82, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by her family, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after a brief illness.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Gerald and Katherine (Quaranta) Curreri. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Emilio “Jim” Monti. They were happily married for 63 years. Besides her husband, she is survived by her children, Kim Ewanouski and her husband, Michael, Tami Murray and her late husband, Stephen, and Dr. James Monti and his wife, Jennifer; her grandchildren, Christopher Ewanouski, Alexandra Vardaro, Kyle Ewanouski, Chloe Ewanouski, Dr. Ryan Murray, Sean Murray, James Murray, Nolan Murray, Jude Monti, and Rowan Monti. She also leaves two great-granddaughters, Charlotte and Katherine Murray, and her sister, Angelyn Scala.
Lucia and Jim’s families were close friends as the two grew up. It was at age 17 that Jim realized his feelings for Lucia had grown from friendship to much more. From that day forward, they spent the rest of their lives committed to loving one another and their growing family. Their love story was truly a match made in heaven, and one that is admired and celebrated by all who know them.
Lucia’s family and faith were the two most important pieces of her life. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint John Vianney Church, a member of the St. John’s Women’s Club, the R.I. Hospital Guild, and a member of the R.I. Medical Association Women’s Auxiliary. She received an associate degree from Bryant University and took great pride in working for the Rhode Island Lung Association for 17 years. The one thing that all of these commitments had in common is her wish to live out her faith serving others.
Lucia will be remembered as a woman that warmly embraced everyone who came into her life. A woman that loved nothing more than to hear a person’s story, for which she would remember every detail, no matter how much time had passed. She had the ability to make a person feel special and could make connections on many different levels. Just as she was telling you where to find the catholic mass closest to you, in the next sentence she would take great pleasure in discussing the stats of her favorite sports team.
She showered people with her love in many ways, from her famous homemade baked goods to the genuine prayers she would send to those in need of it. She was the #1 fan at her grandchildren’s sporting events, an avid Mahjong player alongside her beloved sister, Angelyn, the host of so many family holiday traditions, and so much more. Simply put, she was the heart of her family.
It was a blessing to have had her touch so many of our lives and she will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m., in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial will follow in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours will be held Monday, Dec. 26, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the O’Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Providence Rescue Mission, 627 Cranston St., Providence, RI, 02909, or American Lung Association of Rhode Island, 260 W. Exchange St., Providence, RI 02903, in memory of Lucia, would be greatly appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.