Lucien A. Hemond, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Branches of North Attleboro, Mass., with his family and the compassionate Branches team members by his side.
He was the husband of Pauline J. (Lehoux) Hemond of North Attleboro, Mass.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Lucien was a dedicated employee of CVS for 45 years before retiring from his position as a third party pharmaceutical analyst. He enjoyed traveling, the theater, gardening, and spending time with his family and friends. Being a resident of Woonsocket for the majority of his life, he loved going to Autumnfest each year and having a chance to see and speak to many people. Lucien will be remembered by his strong work ethic and dedication to family, along with his quiet nature and quick wit.
Besides his wife, Pauline, he is survived by his two children, Guy Hemond and his wife, Gina, of Milford, Mass., and Paula DePiero of Woonsocket. He is also survived by one long-awaited and cherished grandson, Drew DePiero.
He was also the father of the late Denyse Hemond and brother of the late Rene Hemond.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Calling hours are from 10 to 11:30 a.m., prior to the service. Burial will be held at a later date.
