Lucien T. “Lou” Marcoux Jr., 71, formerly of Manville, died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the beloved husband of Linda (Ranslow) Marcoux. Mr. & Mrs. Marcoux had been married for 52 years.
Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Lucien T. and Helen (Bessette) Marcoux, he had lived in Manville for over 40 years, moving to Smithfield six years ago, and wintered in Kissimmee, Fla.
Mr. Marcoux was a police officer with the Lincoln Police Department, retiring in 1992 with the rank of Sergeant. He went on to become the New England Regional Manager of Security for the former TCI Cable, now Cox Communications, retiring in 2010.
A U.S. Army veteran, he was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. He was a graduate of Bryant College with a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement.
Lou loved being out in nature, whether it be hunting and fishing, or bird watching. He loved tending to his vegetable and flower gardens and tinkering in his workshop, and enjoyed playing golf and the guitar. He was a member of the Smithfield Lodge of Elks, B.P.O.E. and the former Lincoln F.O.P., and a member of Saint Paul’s Episcopal Church, Pawtucket.
Besides his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Christine Beauchemin, and her husband,Steven, of Woonsocket; one son, Kevin Marcoux, and his wife, Michaela, of Lincoln; one sister, Suzanne Desmarais, of Manville; one brother, Robert Marcoux, of Uxbridge, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Jalyn Marcoux and Braden Marcoux.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. in Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited, and may call prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, R.I. 02904, would be appreciated. For directions and guest book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com .
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.