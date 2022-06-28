Lucille A. Gould, 87, died peacefully surrounded by family at Rhode Island Hospital June 27, 2022.
She was the wife of the late Charles Gould, and daughter of the late Norman and Alice (Lacourse) Rabidoux. She was predeceased by her two sons, John and Thomas Gould, and a brother, Robert Rabidoux. She is survived by her daughter, Charlotte MacKillop, and her son, Paul Gould. She is also survived by her nine loving grandchildren.
Graduating from St. Xavier’s Academy and Perry College/Boston University, Lucille began her 40-year teaching career. She spent the majority of her career in the Bellingham Elementary School system. In addition to teaching and raising her family, Lucille shared her many talents (music and quilting) with a number of civic and religious organizations. St. Joseph Church and Woonsocket Quota Club were her most cherished organizations. She was a youth moderator at St. Joseph Church CYO, a Eucharistic minister, and served on various parish committees. She was a member of the Woonsocket Beethoven Club, the Hayden and Handel Society chorus, and the “Ebb Tide” choral group. For the Quota Club, Lucille served on many committees and served as president, secretary, and other elected roles in the club, culminating in her being named Quotarian of the Year in 2002. She was the chapter president of the ETA Chap Delta Kappa Gamma International, a teacher honor society, and a six year “host” family for the Fresh Air Fund for N.Y. inner city children. She was a member of the Hope Fund International, a group committed to the medical needs of people of the Philippines. She established the Nimble Thimbles quilting group, whose members provided over 500 handmade quilts for patients of the Linus Project at Women and Infants Hospital, Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Woonsocket Hospital. She will be missed by all whom she touched in her life.
Her funeral will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, beginning with visitation from 8:30-9:30 a.m., in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph’s Church, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Cupboard, 1200 Mendon Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895.
visit www.hotlfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.