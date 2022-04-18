Lucille J. Plante 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 1, 2022, at home with her family by her side.
She was born in Woonsocket, daughter of the late Emile and Beatrice (Picard) Plante.
Lucille was a homemaker and enjoyed dancing, bowling, music, especially Elvis Presley songs, and spending time with family and friends. She is looking forward to meeting up with her canine companion, Diesel, who will be waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge.
She is survived by one brother, Gerard “Tiny" Plante, of Woonsocket; two nephews, Eric Plante and partner, Jennifer Allard, of Woonsocket, and Nicholas Plante and his wife, Amanda, of Woonsocket; and especially her great niece, Skylar.
A funeral home service will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at 3 p.m., in the S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895. Relatives and friends are invited. Calling hours are from 2-3 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
Visit www.sdipardomcfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.