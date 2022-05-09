Lucille M. Bessette, 94, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2022, in Hope Health.
Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Arcelia (Guilbault) Bessette.
Lucille worked in customer service for Sears, General Instruments, and NEI for several years prior to retiring.
She was very talented and creative. She enjoyed singing, painting, wallpapering, sewing, cooking and was known for her delicious meatballs. Lucille also loved spending time with family and friends. She was a very beautiful, caring lady.
She is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Renaud and her husband, Normand, of Woonsocket, and JoAnn Desrochers and her husband, Leo, of Cape Cod; six grandchildren, Brian, Bethany, Gregory, Shelly, Wendy and Michael; 11 great-grandchildren, Adde, Matteo, Avery, Ella, Guiliana, Sophie, Reagan, Braden, Karissa, Shelby and Elizabeth.
She was the sister of the late Alex Bessette and Noella Latini.
Her funeral services were private. The S. DiPardo Memorial Chapel Funeral Home, 1583 Diamond Hill Road, Woonsocket, RI 02895, is in charge of the arrangements. Visit sdipardomcfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.